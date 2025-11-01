Troops Rescue 17, Arrest 20, Kill Two In Nationwide Raid

The Nigerian Army on Saturday disclosed that its troops have strengthened operations against terrorists and criminal elements across the nation, rescuing 17 kidnapped victims, arresting 20 suspects, and neutralising two terrorists within the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the Army said the coordinated operations were carried out across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and South-South regions.

The Army added that three terrorists identified as Fannami Ari (aka Abu Dujana), Hussaini Hassan Modu (aka Abu Yusuf), and another trainee surrendered to troops in Kukawa and Damboa Local Government Areas, citing disillusionment with terrorist leadership and deteriorating living conditions within their enclaves.”

It also noted that in the North-West, troops of 1 Brigade thwarted two coordinated kidnap attempts in Zamfara State, rescuing 11 victims in separate operations along the Magami–Jan Gemi and Kucheri–Bilbis routes.

READ ALSO

In the North-Central zone, troops of Operations Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke carried out synchronised clearance raids across Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Kaduna States, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects linked to cultism, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and communal clashes. Four kidnapped victims were also rescued during the raids.

Similarly, the statement said troops in the South-South region discovered and dismantled two illegal oil-refining camps at Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and seized 62 sacks of stolen crude oil, estimated at over 3,000 litres, in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The statement read, “In the North-East, gallant troops of 192 Battalion, operating in concert with the Civilian Joint Task Force, engaged Islamic State West Africa Province and Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah terrorists in a fierce combat at Hudugum Village, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, neutralising two insurgents in a well-executed offensive.

“The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families, while troops maintain aggressive fighting patrols and clearance operations to deny terrorists freedom of movement and disrupt their logistics corridors.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and unrelenting in pursuing all adversaries of the state and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria,” the statement added.