Troops Rescue 14 Captives After Fierce Firefight In Enugu, Benue

Troops of Sector 1, Joint Task Force South East, Operation UDO KA (OPUK), have executed another precision strike against criminal elements, successfully extracting 14 kidnapped victims in a rapid, high-impact raid within the Orokam Forest corridor linking Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue State.

The Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in the release that, “The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence from vigilant community sources.

Acting swiftly, troops working in concert with local vigilantes mounted a deliberate assault on a suspected kidnap hideout concealed deep in the forest.

“On contact, the criminals unleashed gunfire, prompting a fierce engagement. The joint force’s superior firepower, tactical manoeuvre and relentless advance forced the kidnappers to break contact and flee, abandoning the abductees.

“The rescued victims were seized over the weekend while returning from a burial and were being held in dispersed clusters across the forest. Intelligence further indicated that the victims were abducted from two separate communities: Ezimo Agu in Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue State.

“All rescued persons have been formally handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Udenu Division, for proper profiling and subsequent reunification with their families.

“Nigerian Army troops continue to maintain aggressive battlespace dominance across the theatre of operations general area, reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to neutralise all threats and uphold peace and security throughout the South East.”