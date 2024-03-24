Troops Rescue 137 Abducted Kaduna Schoolchildren – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the rescue of 137 pupils of LEA school in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted by terrorists on March 7.

The development comes three days to the deadline given by the abductors for the payment of N1 billion to secure the victims’ freedom from captivity.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba said the schoolchildren comprising 76 females, and 61 males were rescued in the early hours of March 24.

He further disclosed that the hostages, who were rescued in Zamfara State, will be handed over to the Kaduna State government for necessary action.

The senior officer explained that the military-led exercise had the support of local authorities, as well as government agencies.

“Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued the hostages.

“The hostages are the same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise 76 females and 61 males. They were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action”, Buba said.

He recalled that on Mar 21, troops rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State, adding that the victims were handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These efforts demonstrate the armed forces’ resolve to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law.

“Troops are employing similar efforts to track down the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State. Justice awaits the culprits, as they can not go unpunished”, he concluded.