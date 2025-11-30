Troops Rescue 12 Teenage Girls Abducted By ISWAP In Borno

The Nigerian Army has rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on November 23, 2025, while harvesting crops on their family farmlands. They were freed on Saturday, November 29, after a swift, intelligence-driven operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in southern Borno.

The rescued girls have been evacuated to a secure military facility where they are receiving medical care, psychological support, and debriefing.

They will be formally reunited with their families after completing the recovery process, a development that has brought significant relief to the traumatised community.

The rescued victims are: Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15), and Hauwa Hamidu (17).

The military high command praised the troops for their courage and swift response, and also acknowledged the vital contributions of security stakeholders and local informants whose timely intelligence enabled the successful rescue.

Troops are continuing clearance operations across southern Borno to track down ISWAP remnants, prevent further attacks, and protect civilians.

The Nigerian Army urged communities to sustain their cooperation by providing credible and timely information, stressing that collective effort remains crucial to ending terrorism and restoring lasting peace.