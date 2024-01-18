Troops Rescue 11 Abducted Benue Passengers

Nigerian troops in Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued nine kidnapped victims in Owukpa woodland, which is located in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims, who were kidnapped in a commercial vehicle on the Otukpa/Enugu Highway on Thursday, January 11, 2024; were rescued in a joint operation by the Nigeria Police Force and the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard.

Confirming the rescue of the Victims, Major General Sunday Igbinowanhia who spoke in Markurdi on Thursday said the operation took place on January 16, 2024, and was based on credible intelligence about the hideaway of suspected kidnappers in the Owukpa Forest.

He said, “The operation was premised on the kidnapping of passengers passing in a commercial bus along the Otukpa-Enugu Road on January 11, 2024. Nine people, eight girls, and one male, were rescued from the accused kidnappers.

During the operation, two suspected kidnappers were captured, and items recovered included an AK-47 gun and ten mobile phones.

The rescued abduction victims were allowed to continue their journey to their various destinations.

The Force Commander thanked the villagers for giving critical information that led to the identification of the kidnappers’ hideout and their subsequent successful rescue.

He asked inhabitants of Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states to continue using the command’s emergency lines to give credible information to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).