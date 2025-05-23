Troops Repel ISWAP, Boko Haram Attack In Damboa

Share

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a coordinated attack by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram on Damboa town, killing at least 16 insurgents, security sources confirmed on Friday.

The attack, which began around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, was targeted at the 25 Task Force Brigade base in Damboa.

Residents described a tense night of gunfire and explosions as the troops, supported by air interdictions from the Nigerian Air Force, engaged the terrorists in a prolonged gun duel that lasted until early Friday morning.

“We were sleeping when the gunfire started. It went on until 8:00 a.m.,” said Mallam Ishaku, a resident of Damboa. “Thanks to the army and the air support, they were able to repel the attackers. Sadly, we lost eight civilians to stray bullets.”

He added that five of the victims had already been buried, while the military had restricted movement in and out of the town to ensure safety.

A security source confirmed that the insurgents attempted to breach the military formation but were swiftly countered. “They came in large numbers and tried to overrun our positions, but our troops responded effectively, neutralizing several of them,” the source said.

In a related development, troops also repelled attacks in Gajibo and Dikes, located in Dikwa Local Government Area, late Thursday night. Insurgents reportedly stormed Gajibo around 11:30 p.m., only to be met with fierce resistance by Nigerian forces stationed in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 First Bi-Annual COAS Conference at Maimalari Cantonment, pledged to induct additional combat enablers to strengthen military operations across the country.

“This is a time for renewed resolve,” Gen. Oluyede said. “Our strength lies not only in our weapons, but in the will and determination of our soldiers to defend our country.”

He emphasized that the Nigerian Army would intensify efforts to neutralize all threats posed by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other criminal elements.

“We are dealing with adversaries who aim to dismantle the very fabric of our society. We will not allow them. Our resolve is total. We will run them to the ground,” he declared.

The conference, which brought together senior Army officials, including Major Generals, Brigadier Generals, and Commanding Officers, was aimed at assessing military operations and charting a path forward in tackling insecurity across Nigeria.

General Oluyede also extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, military personnel, and traditional leaders for their support in the fight against terrorism.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards and souvenirs to distinguished officers in recognition of their exceptional service to the nation.

