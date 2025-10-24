Troops Repel B’Haram Attacks On Military Bases In Borno, Yobe, Neutralise 50 Terrorists

…recover 38 AK-47 rifles, others

Theater Commander, The Nigeria military troops of Operation Hadin Kai said it has successfully repelled massive attack by the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists groups, who launched a coordinated attack on military bases in Mafa, Ajiri Dikwa and Marte towns in Borno and parts of Yobe states.

In a statement by its spokesman, Lt Col. Sani Uba, said the military said in the process neutralised over 50 terrorists across all the locations and recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, 7 PKT machine guns, 5 RPG tubes, 2 GPMGs and hand grenades along with thousands of assorted belted and loose rounds of different calibres.

Additionally, over 70 of the wounded terrorists are still being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component in close coordination.

The Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists groups, had launched a coordinated attack on military bases in Mafa, Ajiri Dikwa and Marte towns in Borno State. Our correspondents who was in Mafa and Dikwa report that the insurgents attacked the military base and burnt down buildings and set several trucks loaded with goods ablaze in Mafa Town.

A truck driver Abubakar Ali told our correspondent in an interview that the insurgents who came at about 11pm launched an attack on the military base and at the same time looted several trucks before setting them ablaze. At the same time insurgents attacked military base in Dikwa where they burnt down some buildings within the base.

Our correspondent who was on the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zullum reported that it took them over two hours to arrive at Dikwa, a journey of less than 60 kilometers due to clearance operation of unexploded Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).