Troops Reopen Imo Road Closed For Three Years, Destroy IED Factory

Troops of Operation UDO KA have reopened a major road in Imo State that had been shut for more than three years following sustained attacks by armed groups.

Also, the troops destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) factory during ongoing security operations in the area.

The military disclosed this in a press statement signed by its Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Olabisi Ayeni that the development occurred during coordinated clearance missions under Operation Eastern Sanity aimed at dismantling criminal hideouts and restoring normalcy to communities affected by violence in the South-East.

According to the Nigerian Army, troops operating under the 34 Artillery Brigade in collaboration with personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps carried out the operation in the Orsu-Eketutu Mother Valley and Orsu-Ihiteukwa areas.

During the operation conducted on March 6, troops cleared the strategic Lilu-Eketutu Road in the Orsu-Eketutu Mother Valley area.

The route had been abandoned for over three years due to attacks and threats attributed to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

Military authorities said several improvised explosive devices planted along the road were discovered and safely disconnected by Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists, preventing possible casualties and allowing access to the road to be restored.

In a related operation on March 11, troops conducted further clearance operations in the Orsu-Ihiteukwa area, where suspected IED locations along key routes were targeted to improve security and support the safe return of displaced residents.

The military said multiple IEDs detonated along the troops’ route during the operation, but soldiers maintained their advance and eventually uncovered an alleged IED-making facility linked to IPOB/ESN fighters.

Items recovered from the location included Biafran flags and insignia, rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, pipes used for priming explosives, pistol magazines loaded with ammunition, double-barrel guns, CCTV cameras, as well as electrical wires and clips believed to have been used in the fabrication of explosive devices.

Explosive ordnance teams also located additional IEDs concealed within the area, which were subsequently disconnected and safely destroyed.

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal networks threatening peace in Imo State and across the South-East region.

It also urged residents to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies, noting that cooperation from local communities remains critical to dismantling criminal groups and restoring lasting peace.