Troops Reject N13.7m Bribe, Arrest Terrorists In Plateau — Defence Headquarters

In a bold show of integrity and professionalism, troops of Operation Safe Haven rejected a ₦13.7 million bribe offered by terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation along the Jos–Sanga Road in Plateau State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said the troops acted on a distress call and intercepted two terrorists in the area.

In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspects offered ₦13.7 million in cash, which the troops firmly refused, leading to their arrest.

“On July 9, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes. The suspects attempted to induce the troops with monetary gratification, which they declined. Two suspects were arrested, and we recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and the sum of ₦13.7 million. Investigation is ongoing,” Kangye stated.

The troops also carried out a series of offensive operations and rescue missions across several conflict zones, including Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East LGAs in Plateau State, as well as Kaura and Sanga LGAs in Kaduna State.

According to Kangye, these coordinated operations led to: The neutralization of several extremists, The arrest of 12 suspects, The rescue of three kidnapped victims, The recovery of arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles

In a separate operation, seven armed militia and criminals were also apprehended in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau, and in Wamba (Nasarawa) and Sanga (Kaduna). Recovered items included illicit drugs, motorcycles, firearms, and live ammunition.

Maj.-Gen. Kangye commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and zero tolerance for corruption, reaffirming the military’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“As we intensify our nationwide security operations, we call on Nigerians to support our efforts by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities. Public cooperation and media support remain vital to our success,” Kangye added.