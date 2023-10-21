Troops Recovered Stolen Crude Worth Over N3bn in 1 Week –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said troops prosecuting the war against economic sabotage in the South-South theatre, seized stolen crude oil worth N3,399,029,850 in the last one week. It added that no fewer than 37 terrorists were killed by troops, while 95 others were arrested during the period under review, which he noted, recorded appreciable gains against the enemies of state across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-General Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, assured that the Military “is winning in this war”. The statement read: “The actions and activities of the armed forces in the ongoing counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations are integral to the plan of focusing military pressure on these terrorists and extremists to cause them to submit.

“The operations are yielding desired results ranging from denying safe havens to these groups, to the destruction of their command and control facilities as well as training facilities. “The operations of the last one week resulted in 37 neutralised terrorists while 95 of them were arrested. “Troops also arrested 19 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 53 kidnapped hostages.

“In the South-South geo-political zone, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N3,399,029,850 only. “Furthermore, troops weapons and 1,207 assorted ammunition. “The breakdown are as follows: 45 AK47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 12 dane guns, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 locally made guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, 2 locally made revolvers.

“Others are: 925 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo, 157 live cartridges, 23 magazines, 27 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 38 mobile phones, 2 HH radios, 2 baofeng radios, 4 bicycles and one tricycle amongst others.” It added: “Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 42 dugout pits, 82 boats, 143 storage tanks, 234 cooking ovens, 56 illegal refining sites, 61 hoses, 17 drums, one pumping machine, 2 outboard engines and one vessel.

“Troops recovered 6,009,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 425,715 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,100 litres of DPK and 4,500 litres of PMS. “The military is in a good fight and is winning in this war. Our operations have killed or captured several terrorist and insurgent leaders as well as their facilitators and key associates. “Accordingly, the insurgents and terrorists are in perpetual mourning as they constantly bury their dead and will continue to do so.

“Our communities across the country have risen to the occasion in exposing these elements and it is making a tremendous im- pact on operations as they no longer have a hiding place. Consequently, know something; say something, so we can do something”.