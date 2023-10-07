Troops Recovered 396,153 Litres of Stolen Crude, Other Products in 1 Week -DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said that troops prosecuting the war against oil theft and other acts of economic sabotage in the South- South general area, recovered no fewer than 396,153 litres of stolen crude oil, illegally refined diesel among other products in the last one week.

This was as the fighting forces also destroyed 7 dugout pits, 9 boats, 25 storage tanks, 39 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines, as well as 14 illegal refining sites, in the course of the operations. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that similar military operations are ongoing across other geo-political zones of the country, to deny enemies of state freedom of action.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 7 dug- out pits, 9 boats, 25 storage tanks, 39 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines and 14 illegal refining sites. “Troops recovered 367,300 litres of stolen crude oil, 11,353 litres of illegally refined AGO, 12,500 litres of DPK and 5,000 litres PMS. “The ongoing military operations continue to set the stage for social and economic progress.

“The ultimate goal is to secure the country through the defeat of those threatening the safety of citizens and perpetrating insecurity across the country,” the military said. It emphasised that the armed forces and citizens are partners in the fight against terrorists and “violent extremist groups” threatening national security and public safety.

“Accordingly, the military through its operations continues to prevail against the effects of insurgency and terrorism with an ultimate goal of securing the country against perpetrators of insecurity for national progress. “During the course of operations in the last one week, the military neutralised 31 terrorists and arrested 81 of them.

“Troops also arrested 11 perpetrators of oil theft, rescued 10 kid- napped hostages while a total of 63 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theaters of operation. “Troops denied oil theft of an estimated sum of Two Hundred and One Million Four Hundred and Two Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Naira (N201,420,260.00).”