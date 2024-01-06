Troops Recovered 315,700 Litres Of Stolen Crude, 20 Dugout Pits In 1 Week –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that ongoing operations against economic sabotage in the South South region of the country in the last one week have resulted in the recovery of 315,700 litres of stolen crude, as well as 20 dugout pits.

During the period under review also, the military high command also noted that 87 assorted weapons and 666 ammunition were seized in various operations across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, MajGen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, also reaffirmed the determination of the military to win the ongoing counterinsurgency and other operations being carried out across the country.

He said: “Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 20 dugout pits, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle and 3 vehicles. Other items recovered include 24 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines, and 25 illegal refining sites.

Troops recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK. “During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other forms of offensive actions against the terrorists.”

He further added that the offensive actions resulted in 43 neutralised terrorist and 115 arrests just as troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition from those arrested.

“Furthermore, troops arrested 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of one hundred and fifty nine million six hundred and fifty two thousand six hundred and twenty Naira (N159, 652,620.00) only.”

According to him, “The breakdown of weapons and other items recovered are as follows: 11 AK47 rifles, one FN rifles, 2 pump action guns, 8 locally fabricated guns, 11 dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, one Macarrol pistol, one beretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally made mortar with one empty bomb, 4 IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.

Others items recovered were 18 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 2 bandoliers, 13 magazines, 6 vehicles, 21 mobile phones, 9 motorcycles, 15 bicycles, 2 tricycles, 5 baofeng HAM radios and the sum of N1,601,370.00 amongst other items.

General Buba stated that troops are hunting terrorists in their hiding places and conducting targeted offensives against them to destroy them, adding that several leaders of the various terrorist groups and their foot soldiers have either been killed or degradeed.