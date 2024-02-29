Troops Recovered 24, 918 Arms, Ammunition In One Month – DHQ

…says 974 terrorists killed, 621 others arrested

…seized stolen crude, other products worth N8bn

Troops conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the the six geo-political zones of the country recovered a total of 24, 918 assorted arms/weapons and ammunition in February, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

During the period under review also, fighting forces killed 974 terrorists, and arrested 622 others, even as they seized crude and other stolen products valued at N8,006,996,894.00.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at a briefing in Abuja, vowed that “the armed forces will continue to punish them (enemies of state) with overwhelming military force”, if they failed to surrender.

According to him, the recent acquisition/ delivery of additional air platforms has further enhanced the Military’s lethal capabilities.

Buba said: “Yhe armed forces is determined to end terrorism and insecurity across the country and therefore taking concrete steps in the direction. For us , creating a safer environment for citizens translates to eliminating all threats hindering the safety and security of citizens.

“Troops conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves killing a significant number of them. It is possible to say with significant certainty that these strikes have had a significant impact on the terrorists adversely.

‘The focus of the armed forces is to conduct its operations in support of national security interest. Consequently, in February troops recorded significant successes in theatres across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

“It is important to state that, in February 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralized 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 1,573 assorted weapons and 23,345 assorted ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #8 bn (N8,006,996,894.00) only.

“Breakdown for the month of February includes and is not limited to the following: 640 AK47 rifles, 248 locally fabricated guns, 93 pump action guns, 168 Dane guns, 15,120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 6,102 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 512 rounds of 9mm and 2,132 live cartridges.

“Others are 8,993,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,062,635 litres of illegally refined AGO, 18,950 litres of DPK and 45,950 litres of PMS amongst other item.”

He added thus: “Certainly if these terrorist groups don’t come to the table in peace. The armed forces will continue to punish them with overwhelming military force. It would be recalled that we recently took delivery of additional air platforms to further enhance our lethal capabilities.

“Contrary to the opinion of some, troops are making significant strides and recording notable successes in operations across the country. Though it might not seem so to some, the fact remains remarkable progress is being made.

“Overall, I urge citizens to endure today’s pain for our tomorrow’s gain. We should take solace in knowing that, It is all in a bit to make Nigeria great again.

“We can all begin in making Nigeria great again, by taking on the Celebrate Nigeria Challenge. I therefore throw open the Celebrate Nigeria Challenge”.