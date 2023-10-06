Troops Recover Remains of Slain Plateau Fulani Leader

Troops in Plateau State, yesterday, disclosed that the remains of a Fulani leader in the Pan- yam District, Mangu Local Government Area, Adamu Gabdo, have been found. The PUNCH had reported that the Ardo of Panyam went missing on Sunday, September 24, but other news reports had it that he was killed on Friday, September 22.

However, a few days later, the police said that the report at their disposal showed that Ardo who left Bauchi State on a visit to friends and relatives in Plateau State was only reported missing and not killed. Since then, the disappearance of the Fulani leader has been causing tension in Mangu and the surrounding council areas.

But a statement released yesterday by the military taskforce in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State confirmed that the remains of Ardo were recovered in Bauchi State after a special operation. The statement signed by a media officer of the military taskforce media, Captain Oya James, said: “Following a Special Forces Tracking Operations conducted by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) based on credible intelligence from well- meaning locals, the remains of the missing Fulani leader, Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo, the Ardo Panyam, have been discovered and recovered for burial.

“The troops conducted the operations in the early hours of October 5 (yesterday) and were able to identify and recover the remains of the body of the missing Ardo around Boi along Pankshin – Bauchi Road in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The body has since been handed over to the family for proper burial.

“This was made possible through the continued community engagements employed by OPSH. This remained key to the search operations, as troops worked closely with community leaders and critical stakeholders, as well as family members of Ardo Adamu Gabdo, to gather vital information and coordinate the search efforts.

“Consequently, the recovery of Ardo Gabdo’s remains marks a significant step for- ward in unravelling the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The investigation will now proceed with renewed vigour to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and quickly bring them to justice as directed by the Chief of Army Staff.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army/ Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj-Gen AE Abubakar, extended his heartfelt condolence to the family and loved ones of Ardo Gabdo.