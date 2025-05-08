Troops Recover N2b Stolen Crude In One Week

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that troops conducting anti-economic sabotage operations in the South-South region of Nigeria recovered stolen crude oil and illegally refined products worth N1.93 billion in the past week.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, the operation led to the seizure of 1,009,733 litres of stolen crude oil, 304,811 litres of illegally refined AGO, 3,480 litres of DPK, 19,875 litres of PMS, and 1,600 litres of engine oil.

In addition to these, 351 crude oil cooking ovens, 418 dugout pits, 30 boats, 9 speedboats, 160 storage tanks, and 721 drums were destroyed.

The operation also saw the recovery of various arms, including automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, and improvised explosive devices.

Maj-Gen. Kangye reiterated the military’s readiness to implement the presidential directive to intensify efforts in securing Nigeria’s national interests.

He further highlighted the success of the operations, which also included the neutralization of key insurgent leaders, the arrest of criminal syndicates, and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued their commitment to national security and the safety of citizens, with strategic operations ongoing to combat insurgency, terrorism, and criminal activities across the country.

Share