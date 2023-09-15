Troops Recover N1bn Crude, Other Products Stolen in One Week

Troops waging war against economic saboteurs in the South South have recovered stolen crude oil and other illegally- refined products totalling N1, 011,851,250, in the last one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj- Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja, assured of the readiness of the military to continue to deny terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the six geo- political zones freedom of action.

“Our ongoing operations reflect the commitment of the military to end terrorism and insurgency in the country. The armed forces will therefore remain focused in the conduct of its operations in support of national security interests.

“The priority of our operations is the protection of the citizens as well as villages, towns and cities from the senseless violence of terrorist and other violent extremist groups,” the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the ongoing operations by troops of Operation Delta Safe, he noted thus: “The upsurge in anti-illegal oil bunkering operations by troops of Operation Delta Safe in the South-South Region has yielded desirable outcomes.

This is indicative of the appreciable improvement in the country’s daily crude production. “Interestingly, the perpetrators of the terrorism and insurgency activities are using it as a guise for their personal gain through illegal mining and other unlawful activities.

“For instance, the foot soldiers carry out the illegal mining from mining pits, while their sponsors are in the cities and towns, moving around as normal citizens to dispose of the proceeds.

“The situation underscores the importance of ongoing military operations which are critical to the nation’s effort to achieve peace and security. The military is up to the challenge and more than ever before, the outcome is not in doubt.”