Troops Recover 315,700 Litres Of Stolen Crude, 20 Dugout Pits – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that ongoing operations against economic sabotage in the South-South general area in the last one week, resulted in the recovery of 315,700 litres of stolen crude, as well as 20 dugout pits.

During the period under review also, the Military noted that 87 assorted weapons and 666 ammunition were seized by troops undertaking kinetic and non-kinetic operations across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, reaffirmed the determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to win the ongoing counterinsurgency and other operations.

He said: “Troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 20 dugout pits, 29 boats, 31 storage tanks, one tricycle and 3 vehicles. Other items recovered include 24 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines, and 25 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 315,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,200 litres of illegally refined AGO and 3,158 litres of DPK.

“During the week in focus, troops conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and other forms of offensives against the terrorists. These offensive actions resulted in 43 neutralized terrorists and 115 arrests. Troops recovered 87 assorted weapons and 666 assorted ammunition.

“Furthermore, troops arrested 17 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Hundred and Fifty-Nine Million Six Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty Naira (N159,652,620.00) only.

“The breakdown of weapons and other items recovered are as follows: 11 AK47 rifles, one FN rifle, 2 pump action guns, 8 locally fabricated guns, 11 Dane guns, 2 locally fabricated pistols, one Macarrol pistol, one Berretta pistol, one fabricated SMG, one locally made mortar with one empty bomb, 4 IEDs, 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 592 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 7.5mm ammo, one round of 9mm ammo and 36 live cartridges.

“Others are 18 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 2 bandoliers, 13 magazines, 6 vehicles, 21 mobile phones, 9 motorcycles, 15 bicycles, 2 tricycles, 5 Boafeng HH radios and the sum of N1,601,370.00 amongst other items.”

While assuring that “we will defeat the terrorists on the battlefield and in their hiding places in order that our country can flourish again”, the military operations spokesperson added, “we have no choice but win this war for the betterment of our nation”.

“The armed forces remain focussed and are continuing its counter-insurgency campaign against terrorist and their cohorts operating across the country. Our operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives.

“Accordingly, troops are hunting terrorist in their hiding places and conducting targeted offensives against them to destroy them. Combat teams have neutralised several of the terrorist leadership and their foot soldiers as well as degraded their military capabilities”, Buba stated.

He, therefore, urged the public to continue to act responsibly by supporting security agencies to deliver on their mandate.