Troops Recover 13 AK-47 Rifles, Destroy Criminal Armoury In Taraba

Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) has announced the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition comprising 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four hand grenades when its men launched what it called an “Intelligence-Driven Raid” in Takum LGA, Taraba State.

The operation is covering three specific states of Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue States respectively, with Takum sharing a common boundary with neighbouring communities of Zaki-Biam in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, said in a statement that the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of an associate of suspected criminal leader, John Ngata.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, OPWS troops deployed at Zaki-Biam (Benue State) immediately established a snap roadblock along the suspected route. The suspect was successfully intercepted at Zaki-Biam without incident.

“Upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily led the troops to a concealed armoury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu Village in Takum Local Government Area.

“Subsequent exploitation of the location resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, comprising thirteen AK-47 rifles, thirty-nine AK-47 magazines, six hundred and ninety rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and four hand grenades.

“Following the successful recovery, the armoury was professionally destroyed to prevent further use, and the troops safely withdrew to base”, the statement said.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl-Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, in a reaction, commended the troops for their professionalism, swift response and effective utilisation of intelligence, which culminated in the disruption of a criminal supply chain and the recovery of lethal weapons.

Major General Gara reiterated his commitment to sustaining high troop morale by prioritising welfare, logistics support and operational readiness.

He further appreciated members of the public for their continuous cooperation and provision of credible intelligence, noting that community support remains a critical enabler in the ongoing fight against criminality within the Joint Operations Area.

The OPWS Commander urged residents to continue to provide timely and actionable information to security forces, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt response, as OPWS, he said, remains resolute in ensuring peace, stability and the protection of lives and property across its area of responsibility.

Gara also expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for his strategic guidance and the Service Chiefs for their sustained support to OPWS.