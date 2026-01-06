Troops Recover 13 AK-47 Rifles, 690 Rounds Of 7.62mm Ammunition, Grenades In Taraba

…destroy criminal’s armoury

Troops of Operation WhirlStroke (OPWS) yesterday announced the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition comprising 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four hand grenades when its men launched what it called an “Intelligence-Driven Raid” in Takum LGA, Taraba State.

The operation is covering three specific states of Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue states with Ta- kum sharing a common boundary with neighbouring communities of Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Zubairu said in a statement that the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of an associate of suspected criminal leader, John Ngata. “Acting swiftly on the intelligence, OPWS troops deployed at Zaki-Biam (Benue State) immediately established a snap road- block along the suspected route.

The suspect was successfully in- tercepted at Zaki-Biam without incident. “Upon preliminary interro- gation, the suspect voluntarily led the troops to a concealed ar- moury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu Village in Takum Local Government Area.

“Subsequent exploitation of the location resulted in the recov- ery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, comprising 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and four hand grenades.

“Following the successful recovery, the armoury was professionally destroyed to prevent further use and the troops safely withdrew to base,” the statement said.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WhirlStroke, Major General Moses Gara, in a reaction, commended the troops for their professionalism, swift response and effective utilisation of intelligence, which culminated in the disruption of a criminal supply chain and the recovery of lethal weapons.

Major General Gara reiterated his commitment to sustaining high troop morale by prioritising welfare, logistics support and op- erational readiness.

The OPWS Commander, urged residents to continue to provide timely and actionable information to security forces, assuring them of confidentiality The family of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel Monday, allegedly killed by a soldier on January 1, in Ete, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has demanded N500 million compensation.

The family also requested the construction of a befitting house and employment for all eight surviving siblings of the deceased. They said the compensation should be jointly paid by the Nigerian Army and Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited, the company to which the soldier involved in the incident was attached before the New Year’s Day tragedy.

Parents of the deceased, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel, made the demands durThe Benue State Police Command has arrested six persons over alleged cult activities in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by DSP Udeme Edet, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said that the suspects were arrested yesterday during a police raid at their hideout in Daudu Ulkpam Road Kuje. Edet said that the six suspects after their arrest were identified to be members of a cult gang who attacked one Monday Inase of Torkula settlement in Guma area with guns.

Police arrest 6 suspected cultists in Benue had attended a crossover service on December 31, and were on their way home shortly after the New Year celebrations when the incident occurred.

According to her, the soldier, whom she alleged was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, attempted to sexually harass her daughters. She said her son intervened and was shot in the head, killing him instantly.

She further alleged that the soldier had earlier struck her daughters with his gun, and that after the shooting, he assaulted them as they tried to retrieve their brother’s body, causing them to faint and be rushed to the hospital. “Before long, other soldiers arrived, firing shots into the air and releasing tear gas.

As I speak, my son’s body is still with the Army,” she said. and prompt response, as OPWS, he said, remains resolute in ensur- ing peace, stability and the protec- tion of lives and property across its area of responsibility.