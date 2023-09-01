Troops Recover 1.5m Litres Of Stolen Crude, Other Products –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said a total of 1, 114, 900 litres of stolen crude oil, illegally-refined diesel and fuel was recovered by troops between August 21 and 31. During the period under review, fighting forces also destroyed 71 dugout pits, 36 boats, 83 storage tanks among other platforms deployed by suspected economic saboteurs, to perpetrate illegality.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at the regular operational briefing in Abuja, restated the resolve of the military to sustain aggressive posture towards the enemies of state across all theatres. He said: “Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained the momentum against the activities of crude oil theft.

Troops destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products. “Troops also intercepted and destroyed vehicles loaded with illegal refined products in Ughelli and Eleme LGAs of Delta and Rivers State respectively.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 71 dugout pits, 36 boats, 83 storage tanks, 5 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 58 cooking ovens, 5 pumping machines, 3 generators, 3 speedboats and 34 illegal refining sites. “Troops recovered 569,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 486,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 59,500 litres of PMS.

Troops also arrested 16 suspected oil thieves. “On 22 and 23 August 2023, troops intercepted vehicles loaded with illegally refined AGO in Ughelli and Eleme LGAs of Delta and Rivers States. Troops moved vehicles to safe places and subsequently destroyed them. 23. Air Interdiction.

“On August 23, the air component conducted air interdictions over active illegal refining sites at Abisse and Idama. The targets were engaged with cannons and rockets destroyed the equipment and reservoirs. “ The DHQ added: “Air com- ponent destroyed a boat fully loaded with illegally refined products sighted within the gen area.

