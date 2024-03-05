Troops Record Reduction Of Terrorists In Northeast – Army

Maj. Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, has disclosed that terrorists operating in the North East have been reduced.

Shuaibu who spoke on Tuesday at the start of an Improvised Explosive Device, or IED, awareness and detection training for the Civilian Joint Task Force in Maiduguri, Borno State said the terrorists are avoiding confrontation with forces in the field.

He said, “In view of this, the need for them to resort to IEDs cannot be over-emphasised.

“This training is tailored towards equipping participants with requisite skills and knowledge required to search, detect, identify and mark IEDs for their safety while on operations,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of doing more to prevent terrorists from using IEDs to obstruct forces’ freedom of action and citizen movement.

The commander stressed the importance of realistic training, assuring participants that they will be equipped with the necessary equipment to carry out their tasks efficiently at the end of the training.

Brig.-Gen. AO Kazeem, Commander of the 47th Engineering Brigade in Maiduguri, previously stated that the course was established in accordance with the Theatre Commander’s purpose to train CJTF members on IED awareness, search, identification, and marking.

He thanked the Theatre Commander for making the course a reality by providing all of the resources needed to run it successfully and efficiently.