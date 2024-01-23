Troops Raid Terrorists’ Hideout, Rescue 4 Victims In Kebbi

Troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including local vigilantes, have raided terrorists’ camp and successfully rescued 4 kidnapped persons and recovered arms and ammunition.

The raid operation was conducted in the early hours of Tuesday, January 23 in the identified terrorists’ hideout at Sabon Gari Village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State.

A statement issued by Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 1 Brigade Gusau further stated that during the operation, troops neutralized one of the terrorists and extricated 4 kidnap victims.

The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, 3 Magazines, 142 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 2 pairs of camouflage uniforms.

All the rescued victims who were males have since been reunited with their families, while troops continued to trail the wounded and fleeing terrorists.