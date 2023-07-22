Troops Raid IPOB/ESN Enclave In Delta, Recover Arms, Ammunition

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops working with the command of the 6 Division had demolished the stronghold of the pro scribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, Delta State.

According to the force, Saturday’s raid of their hideout resulted in a firefight, forcing them to flee their hiding location in chaos.

In a statement issued by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said one of the evading combatants was apprehended by the troops, who also found five AK-47 rifles, three pump action semiautomatic rifles, a G3 rifle, and a single-barrel pistol.

Other items recovered at the hideout include live cartridges, an electric saw, machetes, an axe, and an IPOB flag.

Speaking further, the spokesperson said the troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

He claimed that Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, had praised the troops and other security agencies for their efforts in the ongoing operations and had tasked them with maintaining the momentum to bring calm to the area.