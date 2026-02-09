Troops Overpower Terrorists In Katsina, Recover 529 Rustled Animals

Troops of the Nigerian Army under 17 Brigade, Katsina, have recovered 529 rustled livestock following a fierce gun battle with suspected terrorists in Kafur Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Abayomi Adisa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

According to him, the operation carried out by the troops of Forward Operation Base (FOB) Malumfashi, was a major success. “Acting on credible intelligence about terrorist activities around Kasuwan Sabo, Kafur LGA, the troops were led by the Commanding Officer of FOB Malumfashi, Lt,-Col. M.M. Isa.

“Military sources disclosed that the operation, conducted on Feb. 7, targeted terrorists believed to have infiltrated the state from neighbouring Zamfara. “The criminals were allegedly led by Idi Abasu Aiki, suspected to be the younger brother of notorious bandit leader Ado Aliero,” Adisa revealed added. ]

According to him, upon sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire. He added, “However, the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the assailants to retreat into nearby bushes while abandoning part of the stolen livestock.

“The soldiers immediately embarked on a hot pursuit, catching up with the fleeing terrorists between Burdugau and Unguwan Matau Villages in Malumfashi LGA, where the criminals were compelled to abandon all remaining rustled animals. “After an extensive sweep of the area, the troops successfully recovered 529 livestock, including 290 cows, 238 sheep, and one donkey, as well as one motorcycle.”