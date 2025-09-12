Troops Overpower Bandits, Rescue 17 Passengers Kidnapped In Kogi

… Kogi govt hails security agencies

The Nigerian Army yesterday said troops of the 12 Brigade, in conjunction with hybrid forces and local vigilante, have successfully rescued 17 kidnapped victims, including 13 adults and four children. Recall that 17 persons travelling in a 17-seater bus from Osun State to Abuja were kidnapped in Kogi State recently.

Following this, the combined team of security forces swung into action, combed the forest and rescued the victims unhurt, including four others already in the kidnappers’ den.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, in a statement said the incident occurred on September 10, when troops deployed at Patrol Base Apata received credible intelligence report of a kidnap incident at Opamaru village, along Obajana–Lokoja Road. Immediately, the patrol base reinforced as the soldiers swiftly trailed the kidnappers’ footprints to Wuro Village in Adavi Local Government Area, where the troops came in contact with the criminals.

After they were overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower, the criminals abandoned all 17 kidnapped passengers and fled into the bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries. The freed hostages were evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for first aid and stabilisation.

Reacting the development, the Kogi State Government hailed the Nigerian Army and local hunters for their swift response in rescuing the 17 passengers. In a statement by the Commissioner for Informa- tion and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the government confirmed that the victims were freed after the prompt intervention of the security operatives.

He said the government also expressed deep concern over a reported attack on security operatives in Yagba West Local Government Area, which resulted in the death of some police officers. “The state government extended condolences to the families of the slain officers, describing them as gallant men who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements. The government assured that personnel and security equipment are being deployed to strategic locations to restore security.” The authorities urged citizens to cooperate with security operatives by providing timely and useful information to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government emphasized its commitment to overcoming those who seek to disrupt the peace of the state. “The Government of Kogi State will never submit to acts of terror. Together with the support of the people and the commitment of our security agencies, we will overcome those who seek to disrupt the peace of our land,” the statement added.