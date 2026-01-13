Troops Of OPHK Kill 8 Terrorists, Recover Arms, Ammunition In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have killed over eight members of Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist in different operations in the Northeast.

The theatre Command, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in a statement by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba said: “Based on credible intelligence, troops engaged JAS/ISWAP elements between Sojiri and Kayamla Villages, resulting in the neutralisation of eight terrorists and the recovery of AK-47 rifles.

“Additionally, troops also arrested 2 suspected terrorist logistics collaborators at Gubio LGA for supplying terrorists logistics. Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive pressure, dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East region.”

In a similar statement, the theater spokesman said, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained intense offensive operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists across Borno State, recording notable successes in clearance, fighting patrols and blocking operations.

Under Operation Desert Sanity V, sustained pressure along the Azir–Wajiroko axis on January 19, forced 11 terrorists fighters to surrender along with their AK 47 rifles and assorted ammunition.”

Lt Col Sani said, “Earlier, on January 9, troops conducted extensive clearance operations in the Bulaagalda cluster, destroying several active terrorist enclaves and camps at Dagumba, Bonne, Yaganari, Gosuri and Umchile, including the notorious Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed camps.

“During the operation, troops dismantled life-support structures, degraded terrorist logistics and recovered items including terrorist flags and weapons as well as magazines.

Similar offensive operations in the Yale and Bula Gaida areas forced terrorists to flee, leading to the destruction of additional logistics facilities and the recovery of weapons, ammunition and a general purpose machine-gun.