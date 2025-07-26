Troops Of Opfy Neutralise Notorious Terrorists’ Kingpins, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma( Clearing the West) (OPFY) recorded another major success on Friday, July 25 with the neutralization of three notorious terrorist kingpins during a deliberate ambush operation in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

In a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of the OPFY, Cpt David Adewusi, revealed that the ambush was conducted between Mallamawa and Mazau villages in Tsamaye/Mai Lalle District of Sabon Birni LGA.

According to the statement, the operation led to the troops neutralising terrorist kingpins Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar with three AK-47 rifles with magazines and a motorcycle recovered.

“The criminals and their foot soldiers were reportedly in the area to collect ransom and levies imposed on the locals when they were intercepted. The successful operation has sparked widespread relief and jubilation among residents of Mai Lalle, Tsamaye, Rimaye, and proximate communities across Sabon Birni and Goronyo LGAs, who have long endured the atrocities of the neutralized terrorists.

“Operation Fansan Yamma remains steadfast in its mission to restore peace and security across the North West and parts of the North Central region. The Joint Task Force urges the public to continue providing timely and actionable information to support ongoing operations”, the statement solicited.