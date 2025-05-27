Troops Of Operation Hadin Kai Foil Another Attack On Marte

Share

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled another attack on New Marte, located in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

It is recalled that Governor Babagana Zullum of Borno State spent the night in Marte last Saturday and returned to the town after visiting Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area, and Dijwa Local Government Area as part of efforts to promote lasting peace and resilience building.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the Theater Command of Operation Hadin Kai said:

“In a well-coordinated operation involving ground forces supported by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized during a foiled attack on their location in New Marte, Borno State.”

The statement added, “The failed attack occurred in the early hours of May 27, 2025, when insurgents attempted to infiltrate the troops’ position in New Marte.”

According to the Army, “A firefight ensued, and reinforcements from the 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion swiftly mobilized to the area, engaging the terrorists with heavy gunfire.”

“The Air Component provided immediate intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and offensive fire support, which led to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists. Sadly, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the statement said.

Captain Kovangiya further disclosed that during a follow-up operation in the general area, troops recovered an SUV fitted as a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) abandoned by the terrorists during their retreat. Several motorcycles used by the terrorists were destroyed by precision air strikes from the Air Component of OPHK. Lifeless bodies of terrorists were also found along their withdrawal routes, with blood traces indicating further casualties inflicted on them.

In a related incident, some terrorists suffered heavy losses when they attempted a daring attack on the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe but were repelled by the gallant troops.

The Army stated, “Consequently, our resilient and determined troops have vowed to keep terrorists on the back foot and deny them freedom of action.”

The statement concluded, “This collaborative effort underscores the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, aimed at bringing lasting peace and enabling socio-economic activities to thrive in the Northeast region, in line with the mandate of Operation Hadin Kai.”

