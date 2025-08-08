Troops Of Operation Fansan Yamma Neutralise Dozens Of Terrorists In Zamfara

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), has recorded operational success following strikes on terrorists who had converged at the foot of Asola Hills in Yankuzo Ward in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State for a wedding ceremony.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi and made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital yesterday. According to the statement, the strike, which was conducted based on credible intelligence, targeted a large assembly of terrorists from the Faskari and Kankara area of Katsina State, as well as various parts of Zamfara State.

It revealed that, the operation resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists, with many others sustaining critical injuries, adding that, the injured terrorists were reportedly evacuated by their colleagues to Yankuzo Village for treatment.