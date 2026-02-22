Troops Of Joint Task Force S’ East Foil Kidnap Attack, Rescue 5 Victims In Swift Night Response

Troops of Joint Task Force Southeast (JTF SE) Operation Udo Ka have recorded another operational success following a rapid response to a distress call at 9th Mile axis, within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

The distress alert reported a suspected IPOB/ESN attack on commuters transiting to Anambra State. Demonstrating exceptional vigilance and combat readiness, troops immediately mobilised to the scene to confront the criminals.

The troops decisively engaged the armed elements, overwhelming them with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre.

The swift and aggressive response forced the criminals to abandon their captives and flee into the surrounding bushes.

As a result, five kidnapped victims were successfully rescued unhurt, while their vehicle was recovered intact, dealing a significant blow to the criminal network operating in the area.

The troops sustained aggressive patrols and area domination to prevent regrouping, track fleeing suspects and deny criminal elements any freedom of action.

This sustained presence has reinforced public confidence, reassured commuters, and further degraded the operational capabilities of hostile actors across the sector.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute and unyielding in its commitment to safeguarding lives, securing critical routes and dismantling all criminal and terrorist networks in the Southeast.