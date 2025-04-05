Troops of 81 division intercept 320 wraps of Cannabis Sativa

Share

The troops of the Nigerian Army, 81 division have intercepted a total of 320 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa from a suspected transnational drug syndicate in Ogun State.

The acting deputy director, Army public relations, 81 division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, confirmed this in a recent release.

He said: “The troops operating under 81 Division Nigerian Army on routine patrol around Alamutu general area in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, acting on actionable intelligence have intercepted a total of 320 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa from a suspected transnational drug syndicate.

“The interception made on April 2, is part of the Division’s efforts at supporting the relevant security agency in the eradication of illicit drugs in our Area of Responsibility (AOR) as encapsulated in the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy.

“The suspects, who fled into a nearby bush on sighting the troops, were conveying the illicit drugs on two motorcycles.

“Troops recovered the exhibits and the motorcycles.

“The recovered items have been handed over to the 35 Artillery Brigade Military Police for subsequent handover to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ogun State Command, for further investigation.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has commended the troops for their effort and charged them to upscale the crackdown against criminals, in order to rid the society of crimes and provide a conducive environment for law abiding citizens to carry out their daily activities without fear.

General Mijinyawa warned would-be criminals to desist from such illegitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

