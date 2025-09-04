Troops Of 22 Armoured Brigade Neutralise Bandit In Kwara

Troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade in Kwara State, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi in Patigi Local Government Area, have neutralised one bandit and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle during a fighting patrol around the Gbugbu axis.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, said the operation took place at about 12:10am following credible human intelligence on the movement of armed bandits along the Lema–Daban Lema road in Edu Local Government Area.

According to him, the troops laid an ambush and engaged the criminals. “In the exchange of fire that ensued, the soldiers overpowered the criminals with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. During a subsequent exploitation along the bandits’ withdrawal route, the troops neutralised one bandit,” he said.

Items recovered include: One AK-47 rifle, One AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and One motorcycle.

He added that the remains of the neutralised bandit had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Commending the gallant troops, the Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, praised their vigilance, resilience, and doggedness, urging them to sustain the momentum.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to intensify operations and employ all legitimate means to eradicate criminal elements while safeguarding the lives and property of law-abiding citizens in its joint operations area.