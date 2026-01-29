Troops Neutralize Scores Of Boko Haram/ISWAP In Borno

The troops of the North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) of the Nigerian military have again killed 12 members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition.

The theater Command, OPHK in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Lt Col.Sani Uba said said Troops of Sector 1, OPHK has conducted successful night dawn surprise operations at Bula Dalo, where they neutralized over 12 terrorists, compelling the remnants to flee in disarray and leading to the recovery of 4 AK-47 rifles, one PKT anti aircraft gun, one Rocket Propelled Gun, and one multiple grenade launcher.

The statement said: “In a separate, deliberate operation at Garno terrorist camp, troops of Sector 1 further degraded terrorist capabilities by neutralizing 6 terrorists, destroying their life-support structures, and recovering a huge cache of PKT anti aircraft ammunition.

“In a related development, troops of Sector 2 OPHK at Sabon Gari were also confronted with an ISWAP attack supported by multiple armed drones in the early hours of 29 January 2025.

“Although the terrorists briefly breached a part of the defensive location, the gallant troops swiftly repelled the assault, held their ground, and restored full control with timely reinforcement from nearby locations.

“Regrettably, some courageous troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price in the course of defending the location, while an excavator and lowbed also got damaged as a result of the armed drone attack. Exploitation of the area is ongoing as operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action.”