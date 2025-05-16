Troops Neutralize Bandits, Recover 1,000 Rustled Cattle In Taraba

Share

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, in collaboration with personnel from Operation Safe Haven, neutralised two suspected bandits and recovered about 1,000 rustled cattle during a counter-banditry operation in Taraba State.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by Captain Olubodunde Oni, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade.

According to the statement, the operation took place near Jebjeb village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, following a coordinated response to a bandit attack that saw over 30 armed men on motorcycles cross into Taraba from neighbouring Plateau State.

Oni said the troops, on getting the credible intelligence regarding the movement of the bandits, who had attacked a Fulani settlement and rustled a large number of cattle, swung into action, leading to the recovery of the cattle.

Captain Oni added that the recovered livestock had been herded to safety and relocated to the Jebjeb community. Verification procedures are underway to ensure the rightful owners are identified and the cattle returned.

Commenting on the operation, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, lauded the swift and coordinated response of the troops and praised the synergy between security agencies.

Uwa called on residents of Taraba and surrounding areas to continue providing timely and accurate information to the military, stressing that civilian cooperation remains crucial to the ongoing efforts to end banditry and insecurity in the two states

The statement read partly, “In a prompt and coordinated response, troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with their counterparts from Operation Safe Haven deployed in Kampani area of Wase LGA, Plateau State, mobilised and projected forces toward Komodoro village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Upon contact, the bandits who had already fled across the river boundary into Daji Madam Forest in Plateau State were engaged in a fierce firefight.

“During the encounter, troops neutralised two of the bandits and successfully recovered about one thousand rustled cattle.

“This operation once again demonstrates our resolve to maintain pressure on criminal elements and ensure the safety and security of our communities.”

