Troops Neutralise Three ISWAP Fighters, Recover Rifles In Yobe

The troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated three Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists enforcing Zakkat levies on Maltari village, near Kukareta in Yobe State.

The terrorist fighters met their Waterloo on Sunday, February 18, during a gunfight with the Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, after they received a report at about 4 am on Sunday.

The troops, in conjunction with the Yobe State Hunters group, were tasked to conduct a special patrol in the area which they later naturalized three terrorists in the process.

Sources privy to the development told the Daily Post that the the troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles with two magazines containing 16 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition, two hand grenades and one motorcycle.

The neutralised terrorists were believed to be part of the group that attacked the troops’ location at Kukareta on Sunday, 4th February 2024.