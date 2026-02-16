Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Ondo

The troops of 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auga in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State, have neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation conducted along Akunu–Auga in the state.

The Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Irabor Njoka, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the incident occurred over the weekend at the border town between the state and Kogi and Edo States.

Irabor said troops acting on credible human intelligence regarding the movement of the suspected criminals within the area swiftly mobilised and intercepted the suspects.

According to him, the ensuing contact with the armed elements led to a firefight, where the troops’ superior firepower resulted in the neutralisation of two of the terrorists, while others fled with suspected gunshot wounds.

He said the operation was carried out in conjunction with personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Local Vigilantes.

Irabor said some of the items recovered from the encounter with the criminals included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 61 rounds of ammunition, three mobile handsets, a jackknife, torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms, and the sum of ₦39,000, among other personal effects.

The statement read: “The success of the operation highlights the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and movement, as well as to protect lives and property across Ondo State.

“The Brigade will continue to sustain aggressive clearance and exploitation operations, intensify patrols along identified criminal corridors, and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure a secure environment for residents.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies as public cooperation remains critical to the ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.”