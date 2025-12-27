Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Recover Arms, Livestock In Multiple Operations – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops across theatres have neutralised terrorists and arrested suspected gunrunners in coordinated operations nationwide.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the troops had sustained offensive operations with remarkable successes.

The source said the troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 3, under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, engaged terrorists at a crossing point near Magami Village on Wednesday, while on a fighting patrol at Magami Town, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

It added that two terrorists were neutralised during a firefight as well as recovery of two AK-47 magazines loaded with 39 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one belt of 7.62mm ammunition containing 54 rounds, and other sundry items.

“Similarly, about 3:30 p.m. the same day, troops engaged terrorists during a fighting patrol around Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, forcing the criminals to flee.

“Items recovered from the encounter included one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle, while troops continue aggressive patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action.

“In another operation, troops of 17 Brigade, deployed at FOB Malumfashi in Katsina State, foiled a livestock rustling attempt during an ambush between Burdugau and Unguwar Matau villages.

“The terrorists fled after a firefight, abandoning 51 cows, 63 sheep and one donkey, which were later handed over to the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area.

” The source said the troops of 12 Brigade, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a suspected gunrunner during a joint operation in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi.