Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Apprehend 14 Suspects, Rescue Victims Nationwide

The Nigerian Army says its troops across the country, in the last 24 hours, neutralised scores of terrorists, apprehended 14 suspects and rescued several kidnapped victims.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops also recovered firearms, stolen crude oil, and contraband across theatres of operation. He said that suspected criminals, kidnappers, vandals, and cultists were apprehended in Edo, Plateau, Kaduna, and Rivers states.

According to him, antiillegal bunkering ops recovered over 4,700 litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers State, reinforcing security and public confidence nationwide.

In Borno, the source said the troops successfully repelled an ISWAP/JAS attack in Monguno, capturing an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and other items.

He said the troops apprehended five railway vandals in Barkin Ladi, Plateau; a wanted criminal linked to a prior attack in Plateau; and a suspected kidnapper in Ancha Village in Kaduna State. He added that five suspected cultists were also apprehended during a raid operation at Inyongrong in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“In Imo, troops of Operation UDO KA destroyed IPOB/ESN criminal camps and shrines in Oru East Local Government Area, neutralising IEDs despite heavy gunfire from multiple directions.

“The troops successfully repelled the attack and withdrew safely. “In Plateau, abandoned livestock were secured following farm destruction incidents, preventing further conflict between herders and farmers.

“Anti-illegal bunkering operations in Rivers State also yielded significant results. “Troops recovered over 4,700 litres of stolen crude oil, drums, a fibre boat, and other items from Asa and Oboakpo in Oyigbo Local Government Area. “Additional patrols and dominance operations restored security and confidence in affected communities,” he said.