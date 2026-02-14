Troops Neutralise Terrorist, Recover Arms, Logistics Items In N’East

Troops of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have sustained offensive operations under Operation DESERT SANITY V leading to successes against terrorists across the theatre.

In an update provided on Saturday by Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, the Sector 2 troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force neutralised several terrorists during a night operation around Muktum and Ngirbuwa villages.

During the operation, two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered.

READ ALSO:

Also, further exploitation along the terrorists’ withdrawal route revealed drag marks and a shallow grave, suggesting additional enemy casualties.

Similarly, troops of Sector 1, while conducting operations along the Bulayobe-Darel Jamel axis, engaged fleeing terrorists attempting to cross the Main Supply Route.

The terrorists reportedly fled in disarray, abandoning two sacks containing assorted logistics items suspected to be meant for insurgent elements.

The military noted that the general security situation across the theatre remains calm but unpredictable.

However, troops’ morale and operational efficiency remain high as they continue to dominate their areas of responsibility and frustrate terrorist activities.