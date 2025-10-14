Troops Neutralise Several Bandits In Fierce Gun Battle In Niger

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised several armed bandits during a fierce gun battle along the Tungan-Magajiya–Sabongari Road in Niger State.

According to a post shared yesterday by security analyst Zagazola Makama on X, the encounter took place on October 12 around 6 a.m.

Makama reported that the bandits, who arrived in large numbers, engaged the troops in a heavy exchange of gunfire, but were overpowered by the soldiers’ superior firepower.

He added that several of the attackers were killed in the operation, while others fled with gunshot injuries. Makama further revealed that the bandits fired at a military armoured personnel carrier (APC), damaging its four tyres.

However, no casualties were recorded among the troops. Security forces have since intensified efforts to track down the fleeing bandits and restore peace in the area.