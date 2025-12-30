Troops Neutralise Senior Boko Haram Commanders In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, with support from the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, have neutralised several senior Boko Haram commanders during coordinated airstrikes in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Zagazola Makamai, the precision strikes were carried out on December 25, 2025, following actionable human intelligence on the movement and convergence of insurgents in the area. According to the sources, at least 10 Boko Haram terrorists were killed in the initial airstrike.

Those neutralised were identified as Abul Kaka, Ibn Mu’azu, Abu Muhammad, Ba Alhaji, Bakura, Modu, Abu Hassan, Kaka Alai, Abba Yakariye, and Bamusa. Another terrorist, identified as Ubaida, reportedly sustained severe injuries during the operation.

The sources further revealed that a follow-up strike by Nigerian Air Force assets resulted in the instant killing of three additional terrorists.

Security assessments confirmed that most of the neutralised fighters were loyal to Bafu, a notorious Boko Haram commander operating within the Bama axis. The operation is said to have significantly degraded the group’s fighting capability in the area, particularly among elements under Bafu’s command.

While the general security situation in Bama is currently calm, the sources cautioned that it remains unpredictable due to the fluid and evolving nature of insurgent activities in the region.