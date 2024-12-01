Troops Neutralise Scores Of Terrorists In Zamfara

Share

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, has successfully conducted a fighting patrol in response to a distress call from the residents and vigilantes of ‘Yar Galadima village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said the troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Hanutara were alerted at about 5am that terrorists were attacking the village and promptly responded to provide assistance and restore peace to the affected area.

‘’During the patrol, the troops encountered terrorists who laid ambush at 2 different locations on the approach to the village. The ambush sites were cleared by the troops and some of the terrorists neutralised while others fled with possible gunshots.

‘’Additionally, the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma promptly dispatched aircraft to provide close air support to the troops as they continued their advance to the village while the fleeing terrorists were equally engaged by the aircraft leading to scores of terrorists neutralised’’, the statement has added.

According to it, Operation Fansan Yamma remains dedicated to eliminating terrorist threats in the North West and Niger State.

Share

Please follow and like us: