Troops Neutralise One, Recover Arms During Benue Market Robbery

Troops of the Defence Special Operations Force (DSOF) deployed in Afia Market in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State have neutralised a member of an armed gang robbing traders at the market.

This is as troops dislodged alleged herdsman terrorising Tse-Anema village in the Tombo Ward in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State while uprooting soybeans and stealing yams from farmlands.

In a statement yesterday, Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS) acting Media Information Officer Lt. Ahmad Zubairu confirmed the developments. According to him, the troops engaged the suspects at the market, neutralizing one criminal.

He said: “In the process, the soldiers recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.” He said following a distress call, troops mobilized to Tse-Anema where men said to be herders were firing indiscriminately.

Zubairu said: “Although suspects fled on sighting the advancing troops, the soldiers quickly dominated the general area through aggressive patrols to restore confidence among the locals.

“Continuing their clearance operations, the troops proceeded to Azege village in the same council ward, where they intercepted two suspected criminals uprooting and stealing yams from a farmland.