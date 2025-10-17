New Telegraph

October 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Troops Neutralise Gunmen,…

Troops Neutralise Gunmen, Arrest Suspected Gunrunner

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) neutralised criminal during an ambush operation in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and arrested another suspect in the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

In a statement yesterday, acting OPWS spokesman Ahmad Zubairu said the operation was conducted east of Ayilamo in the Tombo Council Ward, Logo LGA, where troops engaged the criminals in a gun battle.

In a statement via its Acting Media Information Officer, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu said the gunfight, one of the armed elements was neutralized, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

According to him, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 14 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the scene. The military said: “In another development, troops of Sub-Sector 2, deployed at Maraba Udege Community, Nasarawa local government area, Nasarawa State, received a distress call from Maraba Market yesterday.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Amupitan Allays Fears On Integrity, Credible Elections, As Senate Confirms Appointment
Read Next

Wamakko Extends Empowerment Programme To Tambuwal’s Constituency 