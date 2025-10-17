Troops Neutralise Gunmen, Arrest Suspected Gunrunner

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) neutralised criminal during an ambush operation in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and arrested another suspect in the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

In a statement yesterday, acting OPWS spokesman Ahmad Zubairu said the operation was conducted east of Ayilamo in the Tombo Council Ward, Logo LGA, where troops engaged the criminals in a gun battle.

According to him, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 14 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from the scene. The military said: “In another development, troops of Sub-Sector 2, deployed at Maraba Udege Community, Nasarawa local government area, Nasarawa State, received a distress call from Maraba Market yesterday.”