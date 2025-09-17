Troops Neutralise Criminal Bandits Destroying Yams, Soyabean In Benue Villages

…Vows to secure Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue States from violent criminals

Troops of the Operation Whirl- Stroke (OPWS) deployed at Ayilamo outpost in Benue State yesterday said they have neutralised criminal bandits at Tse-Anema Village in Tombo Council ward in Logo local government area of the state while uprooting soyabean and stealing yams from farmlands.

The troops said they got wind of the bandit invasion of communities in both Ukum and Logo local government areas, where the attacks took place on Monday

They maintained in a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer, HQ JTF Operation Whirl-Stroke, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, that acting swiftly during a clearance operation in response to a distress call that suspected armed herders were firing sporadically in Tse Anema Village, they immediately mobilized to the location.

“Although suspects fled on sighting the advancing troops, the soldiers quickly dominated the general area through aggressive patrols to restore confidence among the locals.

“Continuing their clearance operations, the troops proceeded to Azege village in the same council ward, where they intercepted two suspected criminals uprooting and stealing yams from a farmland. On sighting the troops, the suspects fled into the bush.

“In hot pursuit, the soldiers discovered that another farmland of soybeans was ravaged by cattle. Troops maintained robust patrols to prevent further destruction and to provide farmers with a secure environment to carry out their farming activities.

“In a related development, following credible intelligence at about 1715 hours, troops of the Defence Special Operations Force (DSOF) deployed at Afia Market, Ukum LGA, responded to reports of armed criminals robbing traders.

“On making contact, the troops engaged the suspects, neutralising one criminal. In the process, the soldiers recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their swift and professional response.

He noted that “every encounter with armed elements must be followed with recovery of weapons to prevent such arms from being used against innocent citizens in the future”.

Major General Gara further reaffirmed that Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States remain under OPWS responsibility and must be secured at all times from violent criminals.