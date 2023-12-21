Troops Neutralise Bandit, Recover Arms in Kaduna

The 1 Division Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops have killed a ban- dit and recovered arms and ammunition in Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to a statement by the Division’s Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, the incident occurred on Dec. 17, when troops ambushed some bandits in the area.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and magazine loaded with 15 of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, a Baofeng radio and two techno phones. “Troops of the Division, in another sting operation along Dende-Buruku Road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Dec 15, ambushed some bandits.

“During the operation, several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds while troops recovered one AK- 47 rifle and one AK- 47 rifle magazine loaded with four 7.62mm(special) ammunition,” he added.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding the Division, who is also the Force Commander, Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Maj- Gen Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their resilience. He urged them to continue denying bandits, terrorists and all criminal elements any freedom to perpetrate their evil acts.