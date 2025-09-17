Troops Neutralise 8 ISWAP, B’Haram Members In Borno

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram insurgents along Baga Cross Kauwa Bormo State.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in a statement by its spokesperson, Lt Col Uba Sani, said: “Troop of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have continued to record successes in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations neutralising eight Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter.”

The statement said: “The incident occurred in the early hours of September 15, following an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga–Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR). The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations in the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops. During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Qaid.