Troops Neutralise 7 Terrorists, Recover Ammunition, Supplies In Renewed Offensive

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have intensified offensive operations across the North East Theatre, neutralising at least seven terrorists in renewed offensives.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops also recovered arms and logistics in series of coordinated ambushes across Borno in the last 24 hours.

The source said that troops had maintained pressure on ISWAP/JAS elements and disrupted their mobility corridors.

According to him, an ambush by troops of 192 Battalion and hybrid forces at Gwadale general area in Pulka–Gwoza axis led to the killing of four terrorists, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He added that a mobile phone with a Cameroonian MTN SIM card was recovered.

“Similarly, troops of 152 Task Force Battalion at Kumshe, in Bama Local Government Area, eliminated two terrorists crossing into Nigeria from Cameroon during a night ambush along the Banki–Kumshe route.

“Another terrorist was neutralised during an ambush by 192 Battalion around Kwatarakasa Village in Gwoza, forcing the remaining fighters to flee towards the Mandara Mountains.

“In Chibok Local Government Area, troops of 117 Task Force Battalion recovered 91 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition after laying an ambush along terrorists’ withdrawal routes,” he said.

The military source revealed that the Civilian Joint Task Force conducting patrols along the Damasak–Kareto route uncovered a large cache of abandoned terrorist logistics.

These, according to the source, include blankets, engine oil, construction materials, baby items, tricycle rims, a grinding machine engine and other supplies believed to be intended for ISWAP/ JAS cells.