Troops Neutralise 358 Terrorists, Arrest 431 In January

The Nigeria Military on Friday confirmed troops neutralized 358 terrorists and arrested 431 suspects in the month of January 2025.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said it is in continuation of the military’s sustained tempo in defeating terrorists and their cohorts in the ongoing counter-terrorist and insurgency operations across the country.

According to the statement, troops also apprehended 59 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 249 kidnapped hostages and in the South-South, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of over N2 billion.

The statement further adds that troops recovered 370 weapons and 4,972 ammunition which includes 105 AK47 rifles, 25 locally fabricated guns, 32 Dane guns, 23 pump action guns, 3,066 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 758 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 980 cartridges, 72 assorted arms and 500 assorted ammunition.

The statement reads, “Troops continue to sustain the tempo in defeating terrorists and the cohorts in ongoing counter-terrorist and insurgency operations across the country.

“Overall, the armed forces continue to fight admirably in defeating terrorists and their cohorts across the country. Troops remain focused in creating conditions in which the safety and security of citizens is assured.”

