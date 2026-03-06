Troops Neutralise 3 Bandits In Katsina

Troops of Operation Fansan Yanma have neutralised three armed bandits during a gun battle in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State. A counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a post on X handle yesterday.

Makama stated that the incident occurred on March 4 at about 4:14 p.m. when the bandits attacked a farmer, Alaramma Lawal Musa, 34, from Barkinshi Village, while he was on his way to his farm on the outskirts of the community.

According to the source, the victim resisted the attack and man- aged to stab one of the assailants with a knife before the bandits inflicted serious machete cuts on him. It added that troops stationed at Super Camp Machika were immediately alerted and swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, the troops intercepted the fleeing bandits and engaged them in a gun duel. “During the exchange of fire, three of the suspected bandits were neutralised, while others escaped into nearby bushes,” the source said.

He disclosed that troops recovered one Honda motorcycle believed to have been used by the bandits for their operations in the area.

Makama further revealed that the injured farmer was evacuated to the Comprehensive Hospital in Dandume for medical attention and was reported to be responding to treatment. “Security operatives have since intensified patrol and surveillance in the area to track down other fleeing members of the gang.”